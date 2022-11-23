FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule: Here's when your favorite teams play

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has begun in Qatar, the first time the tournament has been held in the Middle East. The coveted soccer tournament runs Nov. 20 - Dec. 18, 2022 with 32 teams competing for the World Cup.

How the tournament works

All 32 nations have been divided into eight groups, each featuring four teams. The teams in each group will play each other and the top two winners from each group will move on to the knockout stage (Round of 16). The winners from those matchups will go on to the quarter-finals, then the semi-finals, and will then culminate with the final match on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.

The U.S. is grouped with England, IR Ian, and Wales.

FOX 5 is airing many of the biggest matchups including the U.S. men’s team, while FOX Sports will also air all 64 World Cup matches live across FOX and FS1, with every match livestreaming on the FOX Sports App.

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Morocco vs. Croatia, 5 a.m. ET

Germany vs. Japan, 8 a.m. ET

Spain vs. Costa Rica, 11 a.m. ET

Belgium vs. Canada, 2 p.m. ET

Thursday, Nov. 24

Switzerland vs. Cameroon, 5 a.m. ET

Uruguay vs. South Korea, 8 a.m. ET

Portugal vs. Ghana, 11 a.m. ET

Brazil vs. Serbia, 2 p.m. ET

Friday, Nov. 25

Wales vs. Iran, 5 a.m. ET

Qatar vs. Senegal, 8 a.m. ET

Netherlands vs. Ecuador, 11 a.m. ET

England vs. United States, 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 26

Tunisia vs. Australia, 5 a.m. ET

Poland vs. Saudi Arabia, 8 a.m. ET

France vs. Denmark, 11 a.m. ET

Argentina vs. Mexico, 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 27

Japan vs. Costa Rica, 5 a.m. ET

Belgium vs. Morocco, 8 a.m. ET

Croatia vs. Canada, 11 a.m. ET

Spain vs. Germany, 2 p.m. ET

Monday, Nov. 28

Cameroon vs. Serbia, 5 a.m. ET

South Korea vs. Ghana, 8 a.m. ET

Brazil vs. Switzerland, 11 a.m. ET

Portugal vs. Uruguay, 2 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Netherlands vs. Qatar, 10 a.m. ET

Ecuador vs. Senegal, 10 a.m. ET

Wales vs. England, 2 p.m. ET

Iran vs. United States, 2 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Tunisia vs. France, 10 a.m. ET

Australia vs. Denmark, 10 a.m. ET

Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico, 2 p.m. ET

Poland vs. Argentina, 2 p.m. ET

Thursday, Dec. 1

Croatia vs. Belgium, 10 a.m. ET

Canada vs. Morocco, 10 a.m. ET

Japan vs. Spain, 2 p.m. ET

Costa Rica vs. Germany, 2 p.m. ET

Friday, Dec. 2

South Korea vs. Portugal, 10 a.m. ET

Ghana vs. Uruguay, 10 a.m. ET

Serbia vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m. ET

Cameroon vs. Brazil, 2 p.m. ET

With D.C. City Councils' 2022 World Cup Emergency Amendment Act of 2022, bars, and restaurants in the District can remain open for 24 hours throughout the tournament - so you'll have plenty of options to catch some of those early morning games.



