The Brief Fiery tractor‑trailer crash caused major delays on Route 50. Two people were taken to hospitals, including one in critical condition. Hazmat units responded to an oil spill as several lanes were closed.



A fiery tractor‑trailer crash on Route 50 is causing major delays Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m. along westbound U.S. Route 50 at Exit 7A and involved a tractor‑trailer and two sedans.

Two people were taken to local hospitals, including one in critical condition. The tractor‑trailer briefly caught fire, but crews extinguished the flames.

Several lanes in both directions have been closed as emergency crews work the scene. Hazmat units are responding to an oil spill linked to the crash.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Fiery tractor trailer crash on Route 50 causes major delays (Zanha Armstrong)