Feral cat found in Frederick tests positive for rabies after reports of ‘unusual and aggressive behavior’

The Frederick County Health Department is alerting anyone who may have encountered a feral cat after the stray tested positive for rabies.

The cat was picked up on February 20 from an area near Monarch Ridge Park and Emerald Farm Park close to Butterfly Ridge Elementary School after officials received reports of its ‘unusual and aggressive behavior."

The cat, pictured in a sedated state, is described as a young adult female with distinct light silvery and cream coloring.

Anyone who may have had contact with the cat between February 6 and February 20 is asked to notify the FCHD’s Community Health Services Office at 301-600-3342. If your pet had contact with the cat, please notify the FCHD’s Environmental Health Office at 301-600-1717.

This is the second cat to test positive for rabies so far this year in Frederick County. The first positive cat was collected earlier this month from Talbot Run Road in Mount Airy and is not related to this case.

Officials say rabies occurrences are common in the area. In 2023, Frederick County had 32 animals test positive for rabies.

Rabies is caused by a virus that invades the central nervous system and is usually fatal in animals and humans. It’s spread through an infected animal’s saliva, usually through bites.