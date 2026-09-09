Data center plan: Virginia congressman pushes for new regulations

A Virginia congressman is launching a new effort to rein in data center development in northern Virginia, proposing federal rules aimed at controlling where the facilities are built and who pays for the infrastructure required to support them.

Rep. Suhas Subramanyam says data center growth has moved too quickly and without enough oversight. His proposal would require large tech facilities to cover the full cost of power‑grid upgrades and other infrastructure improvements needed to sustain their operations. It also calls for greater transparency about how much energy and water data centers use.

The plan would examine ways to keep data centers, and the high‑voltage transmission lines that serve them, away from homes, schools and historic parks. Subramanyam argues communities like Loudoun County have already done more than their fair share.

Industry leaders counter that data centers have been a major benefit to the county. They are expected to generate about $1.2 billion in tax revenue this year, nearly 40 percent of Loudoun County’s budget. The Data Center Coalition says that money helps fund schools and public safety while easing the tax burden on homeowners.

Subramanyam says that reliance is part of the problem, warning that local and state leaders may be becoming too reliant on data center revenue.

Loudoun County officials are now considering a pause on new data center development, along with potential changes to grandfathering policies.