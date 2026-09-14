The Kennedy Center is facing a potential financial crisis, with leaders warning the iconic D.C. landmark could run out of money within weeks.

The Brief Kennedy Center leaders warn the landmark could run out of money within weeks. A chunk of ceiling fell inside a main hallway, underscoring the push to close for renovations. A hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, when a federal judge may issue a decision.



FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez reports there are now calls to potentially close the building. The Washington Post reports Kennedy Center leaders believe the venue faces imminent bankruptcy and that replacing the facade with President Trump’s name could help secure funding.

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Earlier this month, a chunk of ceiling fell inside a main hallway, according to a spokesperson who said the damage underscores the need to shut down the historic arts venue for renovations sought by President Donald Trump.

Roma Daravi, the center’s vice president for public relations, called the partial ceiling collapse "another example of the urgent need to close for renovation and revitalization, as our Chairman President Trump has championed."

RELATED: Kennedy Center board votes to close for 2 years, add Trump's name to building

Trump’s efforts to add his name and make other major changes to the center established to honor President John F. Kennedy are part of his broader second‑term agenda to reshape Washington.

A hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, when a federal judge may issue a decision.