Feed the Fridge opens new Oxon Hill location

Starting Thursday, Feed The Fridge – which helps battle food security in the D.C. region – will begin offering formula.

The organization made the announcement Tuesday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Glassmanor Community Center in Prince George's County.

Feed the Fridge fills refrigerators across D.C., Montgomery and Prince George's Counties with nutritious meals. But now, those in need will be able to find baby formula in those locations.

Founder Mark Bucher says hunger had no age requirement. "You can't just give someone a box of pasta. They're going to be hungry in eight more hours. So, every day there are ready-to-eat meals here. They don't need to worry about cooking them, tools, utensils, pots, pans — Just come eat!

