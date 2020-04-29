FedEx Field COVID-19 test site closing; new site opening in Cheverly

Prince George’s County officials are shutting down one of Maryland’s first large-scale drive-through test sites at FedEx Field, and shifting their coronavirus testing operation to the Cheverly Health Department.

On Monday, the department will begin accommodating 200 appointments per day Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The site will be accessible by appointment only.

They hope to expand the number of appointments they can field per day in the future.

The FedEx Field site – which was established in partnership with the Maryland National Guard – only conducted testing on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

With more than 5,000 cases, Prince George’s County is the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in Maryland.

Even if you have a prescription, you’ll need to make an appointment through the Prince George’s Health Department hotline, (301) 883-6627.

