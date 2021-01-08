Federal investigators arrest, charge several individuals after invasion at the Capitol

Federal investigators are working to quickly identify those who unlawfully invaded the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. A vast majority were allowed to leave without getting arrested – making the task of tracking them down more difficult.

The FBI is investigating multiple cases. So far, 13 individuals have been charged in federal court and 40 individuals in Superior Court with offenses including, but not limited to, curfew violations, firearms-related crimes, and unlawful entry.

Among them is Richard Barnett of Arkansas. He is the man pictured with his foot on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk. Barnett is facing charges for violent entry and even stealing mail from the Speaker’s desk.

Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protested inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021.

West Virginia Republican Delegate Derrick Evans is also facing charges after video surfaced of him in a helmet storming into the Capitol.

Lonnie Coffman of Alabama is being held responsible too. Authorities found 11 Molotov cocktails which were made of gasoline and Styrofoam. Handguns and an assault rifle was also found in his GMC Sierra Truck. Police came across the evidence while searching for the pipe bomber near the RNC and DNC.

Maryland resident Christopher Albert is charged for carrying a firearm on Capitol grounds and having a 9mm caliber ammunition.

Authorities say Mark Leffingwell forcefully entered the Capitol by pushing and punching capitol police officers.

The FBI says they have a long way to go with bringing those responsible for the destruction to justice. This is just the start of an extensive investigation for the agency and it is far from over.

Federal authorities say, for now, they do not plan to charge President Donald Trump for the events that unfolded at the Capitol. Although, many do believe his words at the Save America Rally on Wednesday encouraged the chaos.

"To be clear, what took place that day was not First Amendment-protected activity, but rather an affront on our democracy. The FBI, along with our local, state, and federal partners, is committed to ensuring that justice is served. We will continue to aggressively investigate each and every individual who chose to ignore the law and instead incite violence, destroy property, and injure others," said FBI Director Christopher Way.

The FBI is looking for individuals who may have incited or promoted violence of any kind. Anyone with tips or digital materials can call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit images or videos to fbi.gov/USCapitol.

