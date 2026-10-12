Federal agents search Ilhan Omar's DC home amid criminal investigation, sources say

Federal agents searched the Washington, D.C., home of Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar on Monday morning as part of a criminal investigation, according to Associated Press sources.

The Brief Federal agents searched Rep. Ilhan Omar's home Monday morning. Homeland Security Investigations agents executed a search warrant. The Justice Department confirmed the search involves an ongoing investigation.



The search was conducted by Homeland Security Investigations agents, said the sources, who were not authorized to publicly discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Further details regarding the nature of the investigation were not immediately clear.

An email seeking comment was sent Monday to a representative for Omar.

The Justice Department said in a statement Monday that HSI agents executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the department in the Washington area, but provided no additional details, the AP reported.

"This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation," the department said.

Omar, 44, represents Minnesota's 5th Congressional District, which includes Minneapolis. First elected to the House in 2018, she is prominent as a member of "The Squad," a group of female lawmakers known for their progressive views and sharp opposition to the Republican administration.