FCPS high school instructional assistant arrested in alleged sexual battery of 2 students: police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A Virginia high school instructional assistant has been arrested and charged with sexual battery after police say he inappropriately touched two students.
Sex assault allegations
Derrick Burroughs, 40, of Alexandria, a Thomas Edison High School instructional assistant, is accused of sexually assaulting the students on separate occasions.
Burroughs was arrested Monday and taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. He was released on a $3,000 bond and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties by a custodian.
Placed on leave
He has been placed on administrative leave and remains suspended. Burroughs has worked for Fairfax County Public Schools since 2023.
Anyone with information about this case or other potential incidents is asked to contact officials at 703-246-7800, 1-866-411-TIPS or online.
Derrick Burroughs (Fairfax County Police Department)
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Fairfax County Police Department.