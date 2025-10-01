FCPS high school instructional assistant arrested in alleged sexual battery of 2 students: police

The Brief A FCPS high school instructional assistant is charged with sexually assaulting two students, police say. Derrick Burroughs was arrested and released on $3,000 bond. He’s been placed on leave and remains suspended pending investigation.



A Virginia high school instructional assistant has been arrested and charged with sexual battery after police say he inappropriately touched two students.

Sex assault allegations

Derrick Burroughs, 40, of Alexandria, a Thomas Edison High School instructional assistant, is accused of sexually assaulting the students on separate occasions.

Burroughs was arrested Monday and taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. He was released on a $3,000 bond and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties by a custodian.

Placed on leave

He has been placed on administrative leave and remains suspended. Burroughs has worked for Fairfax County Public Schools since 2023.

Anyone with information about this case or other potential incidents is asked to contact officials at 703-246-7800, 1-866-411-TIPS or online.

Derrick Burroughs (Fairfax County Police Department)