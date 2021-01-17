FBI trying to ID woman who allegedly broke into Capitol during riot

article

The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who was allegedly part of a mob of rioters who sacked the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

Dozens of people from all over the country have already been arrested in connection with the riot that resulted in the deaths of five people, and sent lawmakers and journalists scrambling for secure locations on Jan. 6.

Federal authorities are warning that activists may be plotting additional violent actions leading up to the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden.

On Saturday evening, the FBI released photos of the woman they’re looking for, wearing a pink hat and dark sunglasses.

To report tips about this suspect – or any other – you can call the FBI’s Washington Field Office at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

You can also submit photos, videos, or additional information at fbi.gov/USCapitol.