FBI offers $10K reward for arrest of former Maryland Gov. Hogan's ex-chief of staff Roy McGrath

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's ex-chief of staff Roy McGrath.

Earlier this month McGrath failed to appear in court to stand trial on federal corruption charges. FBI agents raided his Florida home and he was declared a wanted fugitive. The U.S. Marshals Service have since launched an interstate manhunt for him

Featured article

McGrath, 53, resigned from Hogan's administration in August 2020. Following his arrest, he was released on bond. He was required to turn in his passport as a condition of release and later moved to Naples, Florida.

Anyone with information should contact the FBI's Toll-Free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4WANTED.

Officials say you can also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.