FBI, postal service investigate suspicious letters sent to election offices with DSA return address

Federal law enforcement officials are investigating a series of suspicious mailings sent to election offices nationwide bearing a return address for the Democratic Socialists of America headquarters in New York City, according to the FBI, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and Fox News.

The Brief Federal law enforcement officials are investigating suspicious mailings sent to election offices nationwide with a Democratic Socialists of America return address. Some letters contained an unknown substance and authorities have not stated if they pose a threat. It remains unclear if the Democratic Socialists of America had any involvement in sending the mailings.



"The FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating a series of suspicious mailings sent to various addresses nationwide, including Secretary of State offices and their related election offices," an FBI spokesman said in a statement.

"Some of the letters contained an unknown substance and we are working closely with our law enforcement partners to respond to each incident," the spokesperson said. "We are also working with our partners to identify the individual or individuals responsible for the letters. This FBI will continue to safeguard the public and secure elections for American citizens."

An email notice from the U.S. Senate Sergeant at Arms said that law enforcement officials were working to intercept additional letters before delivery but warned that some mailings may still reach their destinations. The notice included an image of an envelope with a top-left return address for the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) headquarters in New York City.

The notice emphasized that all suspicious letters, packages, or substances should be treated as potentially hazardous. Authorities have not publicly identified the substances or disclosed whether they pose a threat.

It remains unclear whether the Democratic Socialists of America had any involvement in sending the letters. Fox News Digital reached out to the organization for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

The mailings coincide with the 25-year anniversary of an anthrax-laced letter opened by a staffer in the office of then-Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle on Oct. 15, 2001.