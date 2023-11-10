FBI seized NYC Mayor Adams's phones, iPad amid fundraising investigation

The FBI had seized New York City Mayor Eric Adams's phones and iPad on Monday on the street, days after federal agents raided the home of his chief fundraiser, FOX 5 NY has confirmed.

Then the FBI asked his security detail to step away and climbed into his SUV with him. There they had a court-authorized warrant to seize his electronic devices.

These devices were returned a few days later – but this is the first time that the FBI is directly touching the mayor in their investigation into whether Adams’ 2021 campaign accepted illegal donations.

"As a former member of law enforcement, I expect all members of my staff to follow the law and fully cooperate with any sort of investigation — and I will continue to do exactly that. I have nothing to hide," Adams said in a statement released Friday.

"I have nothing to hide."

The seizures happened after an event Monday night, according to a statement from the mayor’s attorney, Boyd Johnson.

The investigation burst into public view last week after federal agents raided the Brooklyn home of Adams’ chief fundraiser, Brianna Suggs.

Adams had previously said he didn't have anything to fear from the investigation, even as an attorney for his administration acknowledged being in contact with federal authorities. Adams said nothing publicly about his phones being seized when he met with reporters on Wednesday and said he wasn’t aware of any wrongdoing by members of his campaign team.

In Boyd's statement, he noted that "it was discovered that an individual had recently acted improperly." It was unclear who the individual is that Boyd is referring to.

New York City mayor Eric Adams speaks during a press conference in Bogota, Colombia, October 7, 2023. Mayor Eric Adams visited earlier the same day the Darien Gap. (Photo by: Chepa Beltran/Long Visual Press/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Johnson added Adams has "not been accused of any wrongdoing" and is continuing to cooperate with the investigation.

In an interview with FOX 5 NY's Rosanna Scotto recorded Thursday, Adams continued to defend himself and members of his campaign. He said he canceled his planned visited to Washington, D.C. on the day of the raid because he wanted to be back in the city to "make sure that things were stable."

"When you have something impactful like that, that's an impactful experience to go through. And I wanted to be in the city. That's just how I lead," Adams said.

The focus of the investigation hasn't been publicly disclosed by prosecutors, but a search warrant obtained by the New York Times indicated authorities are examining whether the Adams campaign conspired with the Turkish government to receive donations from foreign sources, funneled through straw donors.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with developments.