FBI agents sent to arrest Maryland judge on child exploitation charges find him dead in apparent suicide

Federal officials say a Maryland judge was found dead in an apparent suicide just before he was going to be arrested on federal charges of sexual exploitation of a child.

According to a joint statement from Acting Maryland U.S. Attorney Jonathan Lenzner and other officials, FBI agents went to the home of Judge Jonathan Newell, 50, to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint filed on Sept. 9.

Upon entering the residence, the agents found Newell suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at 6:43 a.m.

Maryland State Police are leading the investigation into the apparent suicide. No additional information is available at this time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.