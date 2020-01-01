Fauquier County joins 'second-amendment sanctuary' movement in Virginia

Next week Virginia Democrats will take control of both houses of the General Assembly in Richmond.

Democratic leaders have made no secret that they intend to have gun control as a part of their agenda for 2020.

In response though a number of jurisdictions in the Commonwealth have passed local resolutions declaring themselves “sanctuaries” from any new gun laws passed and signed into law.

Fauquier County is the latest in Virginia to declare it would defy any new gun legislation passed by the state legislature’s incoming Democratic majority. The county’s Board of Supervisors last week voted unanimously to adopt a resolution designating Fauquier as a “Constitutional County.”

Fauquier County Board of Supervisors Chairman Christopher Butler read the resolution before it was voted on. It says, “The Fauquier County Board of Supervisors will urge it’s entire legislative delegation to oppose legislation that infringes upon the fundamental right to keep and bear arms and will continue to fight such legislation”

Unlike other jurisdictions Fauquier is not calling itself a “sanctuary county” for Second Amendment rights, but the wording of the declaration puts it squarely in line with the more than two dozen Virginia counties that have dubbed themselves “second amendment sanctuaries.” Legal experts say the proclamations are symbolic, and that law enforcement agencies cannot legally refuse to uphold Virginia laws.

Already, the Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring has said such local law would have no “legal effect” on any legislation, which is passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by the Democratic Governor Ralph Northam. Appearing on FOX 5’s ‘On The Hill’ the incoming Democratic Speaker Of The House Of Delegates Eileen Filler Corn said gun control is a top Democratic priority for 2020.

The Fauquier County resolution also included language supporting firearms safety, gun safety locks, school resource officers as well as more mental health screening to keep firearms out of the hands of the mentally ill. The Virginia General Assembly is set to hold it’s first session of 2020, on January 8th.