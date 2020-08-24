Faulty lithium-ion battery to blame for Loudoun County house fire, officials say

Loudoun County Fire and Rescue officials say a faulty lithium-ion battery inside a toy remote control car is to blame for a house fire in Aldie that caused nearly a million dollars in damage.

Fortunately, there were no life-threatening injuries when the flames broke out Friday evening, but the family of four living in the home on Trilobite Court now needs a new place to stay. Friends have set up a fundraising site.

Loudoun County Fire and Rescue is reminding the public:

“Lithium-ion batteries supply power to many kinds of devices including smartphones, laptops, scooters, toys, and even cars. Take care when using them. In rare cases, they can cause a fire or explosion. Stop using the battery immediately if you notice an odd odor, change in color, excessive heat, a change in shape, leaks, or odd noises. If it is safe to do so, move the device away from anything that can catch fire and call 9-1-1.”

Helpful Lithium-ion Battery Safety Tips:

- Purchase and use devices that are listed by a qualified testing laboratory.

- Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

- Only use the battery that is designed for the device.

- Put batteries in the device the right way.

- Only use the charging cord that came with the device.

- Do not charge a device under your pillow, on your bed or on a couch.

- Keep batteries at room temperature. Do not place batteries in direct sunlight or keep them in hot vehicles.

- Store batteries away from anything that can catch fire.

For additional fire prevention and life safety information, please visit: Loudoun.gov/fireprevention