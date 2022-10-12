Father speaks out after son dies from suspected fentanyl overdose in Prince William County

Prince William County Police are addressing how they’re combating fentanyl dangers county-wide days after a teenage boy in Manassas died from a suspected fentanyl overdose.

If confirmed, this would be the third fentanyl-related death in Prince William County in recent weeks.

17-year-old Christopher Currier Jr. grew up in Manassas, playing basketball and skateboarding in his neighborhood. He was an honor student at Osborne High School.

After graduation, he was planning to study engineering at Morgan State University. It all came to an abrupt end nearly two weeks ago when his father says he discovered the 17-year-old senior in his bedroom.

Prince William County Public Schools is urging parents to pay attention to students’ emotional needs during these next few weeks, especially if they knew Christopher.

The Currier family’s message is two-fold — they insist there were no signs, no red flags and their child thought they were taking a harmless pain medication. They’re urging parents to have the tough conversations now about drugs.

They also want to the schools to have these conversations with students. The Currier family believes the problem is larger than what’s being reported.

Christopher will be laid to rest on Sunday.