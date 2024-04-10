Father of man killed in Montgomery County hit-and-run pleads for driver to come forward

The father of a man killed in a hit-and-run pedestrian crash this week is pleading for the driver responsible to come forward.

"Turn yourself in. This didn’t have to happen," Marcus Glivings said Wednesday. "I’m sure it was an accident. I don’t know, you could have called 911 at the very least. My understanding is, he [Jacques] may have sitting there, just laying there. We don’t know for long."

Glivings is the father of 26-year-old Jacques Price of Silver Spring, who police confirmed is the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash overnight Monday. According to Montgomery County police, Price was on his riding skateboard in the roadway of westbound Veirs Mill Road, just before Monterrey Drive when he was hit by a white Acura TL.

Glivings said his son was heading home that night, possibly from work.

"Absolute devastation. It’s surreal," he said. "We just want justice to be served and find the person that did this."

Price was the father of a 5-year-old boy, Glivings said.

"A hard worker. He loved skating. He loved music. He just loved everything. He was one of the best sons you could have. I was very proud of him, still am. I’m just trying to process everything," he told reporters Wednesday.

The deadly crash involving Price was three days after another deadly crash in Montgomery County.

Police stressed Wednesday, the crashes were not related. A car believed to be connected to the Friday crash killing 52-year-old Ronaldo Franzese of Silver Spring has been recovered. That crash happened around 10 p.m. Friday evening, involving two cars. According to police, a driver in a white 2023 Honda Odyssey was on Randolph Road when he or she mounted the curb and hit Franzese, causing him to fall into the roadway.

Franzese was subsequently hit by a white Acura. The driver then fled the scene.

A verified GoFundMe has been set up for Franzese’s family through a colleague.

"Ron leaves behind his high school sweetheart and wife of 35 years - Yvette, his daughter, and his special needs son who is also currently battling cancer. With Ron being the primary breadwinner, his sudden passing has thrust his family into not only a deep emotional grief but a financial crisis," the page reads.