Father of 5 killed in hit-and-run crash on narrow Maryland road

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver that killed a Maryland father along a narrow road in Accokeek.

Adam Emmanuel Douglas, or A.J. as his family calls him, was struck and killed Monday night in the 14700 block of Livingston Road.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Prince George's County police said that when they arrived at the scene of the crash around 11:00 p.m., the driver was gone and Douglas needed to be taken to a hospital. He later succumbed to his injuries and died.

Douglas' fiancée, Tabitha Rea, told FOX 5 that he, "lived every day to the fullest."

In a statement, the family said, "He could put a smile on absolutely anybody’s face and just fill a room with happiness just with his smile. He was an amazing father to five beautiful children. The unconditional love he had for his family was undeniable."

They're encouraging anyone who saw or heard something that night to come forward and contact police.