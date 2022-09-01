Father killed while attending son's little league football game in Southeast

D.C. police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday at a little league football game.

Police said they were called to the scene in the 1600 block of Mississippi Avenue Southeast at 7:22 p.m.

At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police later identified the victim as D Angelo Taylor, 36, of Suitland, Maryland. Police said that Taylor was attending his son's youth football game at the time of the shooting.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots at the scene.

No arrests have been made. Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.