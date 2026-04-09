Father indicted after 6-year-old killed in accidental shooting in Montgomery County

The Brief A Montgomery County man is facing multiple charges after his 6-year-old son accidentally shot and killed himself. Authorities say the father left a loaded, unsecured gun accessible to the child. He has been released on his own recognizance.



The father of a 6-year-old boy who accidentally shot and killed himself this past February has been indicted in Montgomery County.

What we know:

Lascelle Lee, 32, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, neglect of a minor, reckless endangerment and allowing a minor’s access to a loaded firearm.

Authorities allege that Lee left a loaded and unsecured firearm in a location that would be accessible to the child, who fatally shot himself in the face.

Lee was released on his own recognizance during a bench warrant hearing on Wednesday.

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The backstory:

First responders found the child with an apparent self‑inflicted gunshot wound to the face inside a home on Maple Leaf Drive on February 17. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the boy was inside the home with one adult at the time.

What's next:

A hearing is scheduled for April 24 to select trial dates for Lee.