Fatal two-vehicle crash in Prince George's County under investigation

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that killed two people after 10:40 p.m. on Thursday in the area of southbound I-95 just north of MD Route 212.

Police say a 2017 Dodge Charger, driven by Michael Daniel, 24, of Silver Spring, Maryland, was in the right lane and attempted to switch lanes and pass a tractor-trailer. At the same time a Hyundai Elantra traveling in the next lane over to the left was rear-ended by the Dodge. The impact caused the Dodge to go off the left side of the road and the Hyundai to go off the right side of the road. After the Hyundai came to rest it caught fire.

The deceased victims have yet to be identified. Daniel, the driver of the Dodge, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for his injuries.

Roads closed for approximately three hours following the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.