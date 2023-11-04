Expand / Collapse search

Fatal motorcycle involved accident causes delays on I-95 northbound

MARYLAND - Maryland State Police continue to investigate a fatal motorcycle collision on I-95.

Police responded to the area of northbound I-95 prior to Exit 31A for the report of a crash, involving a motorcycle around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Police can confirm one fatality. No word on the identity of the fatal individual. No other injuries have been reported. 

Three lanes on the northbound side of I-95 are closed for the crash investigation.

This continues to be an active investigation. The cause of the crash is under investigation.