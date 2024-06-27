1 man dead in fatal motorcycle collision, multiple lanes shut down in Virginia

A fatal motorcycle collision in Herdon, Virginia has shut down several lanes and left one man dead.

According to police, a motorcycle and a truck were involved in a collision on Northbound Route 28 and McLearen Road in Chantilly. Northbound Route 28 was closed at the Air and Space Museum Parkway for the investigation.

The motorcyclist, an adult male, was declared deceased at the scene. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for more information and updates.