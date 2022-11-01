Fatal hit-and-run in Spotsylvania County leaves one dead; Police searching for suspect vehicle

Virginia State Police are searching to identify the driver of a red pickup truck that struck two pedestrians on Tuesday in Spotsylvania County, killing one of the victims.

The crash occurred at 1:10 a.m. along the 4400 block of Lafayette Boulevard when two pedestrians were walking eastbound in the far right of the lane and were struck from behind.

Jon W. Kern, 36, died at the scene of the crash. A 36-year-old female suffered minor injuries,

The suspect car should have damage on the passenger side. Anyone with information can call the Virginia State Police at 540-891-4108 or email questions@vsp.virginia.