Fatal DUI suspect finally arrested after a year is quickly released again

In Montgomery County, FOX 5 learned a man arrested about a year after a deadly DUI crash killed a 72-year-old woman, was quickly released from custody last week.

Court documents say that suspect hit speeds above 100-miles-per-hour before the fatal crash.

READ MORE: 85-year-old woman 'targeted,' killed in Edgewater; cops name man they say has info about her death

The scene unfolded in the early morning hours of October 18, 2020 in the White Oak area of Montgomery County. Police said the victim’s car was making a left hand turn from Industrial Parkway onto Columbia Pike when it was hit by the suspect’s vehicle. Court documents said the victim’s vehicle was not even driving at 15-miles-per-hour into that turn.

The victim has since been identified as 72-year-old Woyneshet Ayele of Silver Spring.

Police tell FOX 5 a warrant for 32-year-old Marvin Salinas Rodas’ arrest was issued on October 6 of this year. The Silver Spring man was arrested last Wednesday. The charges against the Silver Spring man include negligent homicide and operating a vehicle under the influence.

The "Bethesda Beat" first reported crash findings. Court documents also say Salinas Rodas’ blood alcohol content was ".18" , which is more than double the legal limit. Investigators found the suspect vehicle’s max speed to be 118 mph -- traveling at 95 mph at the time of the crash. This section of Columbia Pike is a 50 mph zone.

READ MORE: Montgomery County considering hundreds of 'no strings attached' payments in latest relief effort

Police tell FOX 5 a warrant for 32-year-old Marvin Salinas Rodas’ arrest was issued on October 6 of this year. The Silver Spring man was arrested last Wednesday. Sources say he was immediately released the same day on a $15,000 unsecured bond, which means he can be let go without having to pay the full price first.

A person familiar with the case told FOX 5 when it comes to pretrial, officials look for whether someone is a threat to the community and whether they are a flight risk. In this case, FOX 5 was told the suspect has been cooperating with investigators over the past year and did not flee before his arrest.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Salinas Rodas’ attorney, Thomas Morrow, gave FOX 5 a statement on behalf of his client. "Mr. Salinas Rodas has stated that he is heartbroken for the family of the other driver in the case. With a family of his own, a day has not passed since this tragic occurrence in which he does not think about the unintended consequences of his actions. At this point, he can only offer his remorse, thoughts and prayers to the family," the statement reads.

Advertisement

A woman once close to the victim told FOX 5 this was all very sad. The woman described Ayele as very sweet, pleasant woman who came from Ethiopia. The woman also said Ayele did not have children. Most of her family was said to be in Ethiopia.

