Farewell to flavor: Beloved restaurants across the DMV say goodbye

From Adams Morgan to Annandale, the DMV dining scene is preparing to part ways with some of its most celebrated, and cherished, establishments. Some are calling it quits on their own terms, others are being pushed out, but all are winding down for good.

Here’s a look at the restaurants and food halls set to close in the coming months:

Petite Cerise (Shaw) — Last day Aug. 24

From the team behind The Dabney, Petite Cerise brought Parisian charm to a 130-year-old corner in Shaw. Mornings started with pains au chocolat, cruffins, and omelets; later in the day, the menu shifted to escargots, crispy artichoke, Chesapeake catfish and beef bourguignon. A three-course prix fixe dinner made upscale French fare more accessible. Despite early buzz, the café announced on social media that the team will serve its final meal on August 24.

WASHINGTON, DC- APRIL 14: Dinner at Petite Cerise, photographed April 14, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Suchman for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Hollywood East Café (Wheaton) — Last day Aug. 24

A Montgomery County staple, Hollywood East Café was famed for its rolling dim sum carts, pan-fried dumplings and crispy shredded beef since its opening in 1996. With the lease ending, the Yu family is shifting focus to product lines like Grannie Yu’s chili oils and sauces, as well as private events and pop-ups.

Capitol City Brewing Co. (Downtown D.C.) — Last day Aug. 28

The district’s first post-Prohibition brewpub is closing after more than three decades. Capitol City Brewing Co. opened in 1992 and quickly became a fixture for downtown happy hours and game days. The team plans to go out in style with a monthlong send-off and final toast on Aug. 28. "33+ years, countless pints, and one unforgettable run," the closing announcement said.

The Block Food Hall (Annandale) — Closing by end of August

Northern Virginia’s first food hall, and the DMV’s first Asian-American-owned, immigrant- and woman-owned hall of its kind, is closing to make way for a 280-unit apartment complex. Since opening in 2016, The Block has become a hub for Asian-American eats and nightlife, with vendors like Pokéworks, Snocream, Balo Kitchen, and Bold Dumpling. Vendors were told to vacate by August 30, and while some plan to relocate (Pokéworks to Fairfax, Snocream to Fair Oaks), the future of The Block’s concept remains unclear.

Kimen Ramen & Izakaya (Annandale) — Closing by end of August

Located next to The Block, Kimen Ramen served up steaming bowls of donkatsu and miso ramen alongside izakaya-style snacks. Its Annandale location next to The Block will close this month, but newer outposts in Fairfax and Centreville that will remain open.

Chicken Pelicana (Annandale) — Closing by end of August

Known for its Korean-style chicken, Chicken Pelicana is also leaving Annandale by month’s end. The space it shares in the shopping center will be demolished for the new residential project.

Reverie (Georgetown) — Last day Oct. 4

Chef Johnny Spero’s Reverie , tucked away in Georgetown, will close this fall. The Michelin-starred tasting menu destination, which reopened last year after a fire, will serve its final dinner on Oct. 4. Spero shared on social media that the decision comes on his own terms: "a final tasting menu that celebrates everything Reverie has stood for: creativity, connection, and a relentless drive" to serve great food.

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 31: Bill Jensen, R, co-owner of Tail Up Goat restaurant, chats about wine with diners, including Nikki Tyler, 5th from L, at Tail Up Goat on August 31, 2022, in Washington, DC.(Photo by Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Expand

Tail Up Goat (Adams Morgan) — Closing December 2025