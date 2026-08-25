The Brief Country music star Dolly Parton died at the age of 80. She visited the Library of Congress in D.C. to donate the 100 millionth book from her program. The D.C. Library expressed gratitude for her musical and cultural influence.



The DMV is mourning the loss of country music icon and dedicated philanthropist Dolly Parton, who passed away Tuesday morning at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. She was 80 years old.

What we know:

Parton died following a brief battle with cancer. She had previously been open about dealing with health issues, including treatment for kidney and autoimmune conditions.

Details have now emerged about her final days. She was admitted to the hospital in Nashville on Friday before passing away Tuesday.

READ MORE | Dolly Parton, music icon, dies at 80 following 'brief battle with cancer'

Known worldwide for hit songs like "Jolene" and "9 to 5," Parton leaves behind a legacy that spans generations.

Fans react

What they're saying:

Following news of her death, fans in Los Angeles gathered to leave flowers at her Hollywood Walk of Fame star, while admirers in Nashville left tributes outside her home.

"In terms of American music, she is such a profound icon," said fan Jason McFeaters.

Dolly's impact in D.C.

Beyond her legendary musical career, Parton forged a deep connection to Washington, D.C., through her extensive philanthropic work.

In 2018, she visited the Library of Congress to donate the 100-millionth book from her program, the Imagination Library. It was a copy of her book "Coat of Many Colors."

The Imagination Library provides over one million free books to children each month, including across the D.C. region.

In a statement, the D.C. Public Library expressed its gratitude, writing, "We are profoundly indebted to her... not only for her timeless music and cultural influence but for her unwavering belief that every child deserves access to books and the opportunities they create."

READ MORE | Dolly Parton to be laid to rest beside late husband Carl Dean in Nashville: Report

Parton will be laid to rest next to her husband, Carl Dean, who passed away last year at the age of 82.