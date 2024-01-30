Fairfax County mom dies a month after hit-and-run; family pleads for justice

Friends and family of a Fairfax County woman who died a month after a hit-and-run put her in the hospital is pleading for help to bring the driver who killed her to justice.

A GoFundMe created just days after Fu-Tzu ‘Mary’ Wong was hit was updated Tuesday saying that Wong succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead around 10:10 a.m. on Jan. 29.

Wong had been in the hospital for over a month. Police say the crash occurred just before 8 p.m. on Dec. 27 at the intersection of Huntsman Boulevard and Bridle Wood Boulevard.

According to the GoFundMe page, Wong was left lying in the road until witnesses noticed her and called 911. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and reportedly suffered trauma to the brain and multiple fractures in the spine among other injuries.

By the time officers arrived, the vehicle that struck her had fled the scene. Police said there was no indication of alcohol involvement on Wong's part.

"We are not giving up looking for the driver," Robin Choi, the organizer of the GoFundMe page for Wong wrote.

She says friends and family are distributing fliers to neighbors and autobody shops and going door-to-door looking for any possible leads on the driver.

Choi also put out a call for anyone who lives on Huntsman Boulevard between Old Keene Mill Road and Syderstricker Road, or anyone who lives on Syderstricker Road, to reach out to her with any potential home surveillance video from the night of the incident.

"We need all the help we can get," she said.