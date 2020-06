article

A family is offering a $1,000 reward for their dog, who was in their car when it was reportedly stolen from Washington National Cemetery on Sunday.

The vehicle was later located, but their 3-year-old Yorkie – Blake – was nowhere to be found.

The family has filed a report with Prince George’s County police.

If you find the dog, call (202) 617-0149.

