Family of security guard killed at Oxon Hill Giant speaks out

A Virginia woman is planning her husband's funeral days after celebrating their wedding anniversary.

Willie Tate, 43, was the beloved security guard at the Giant in Oxon Hill, Maryland who was fatally shot Friday by a suspected shoplifter.

Shaunte Tate says she always had concerns about her husband’s safety working at the Giant Food store in Oxon Hill.

She told FOX 5 that the two would check in with each other every hour.

But that didn’t happen on Friday and that’s when Tate knew something was wrong.

"At this particular location, the concerns were always high," Mrs. Tate said. "There were always concerns whenever he went to that location because I know how rough that area is. And every time he went to that location, we always made a promise that he would call or text every hour."

RELATED: 2 shot, killed at Giant supermarket in Prince George's County

Prince George's County police said Tate was fatally shot after approaching the suspected shoplifter 20-year-old Zaila Akida Friday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting around 10:25 a.m. at the store in the 20 block of Audrey Lane in the Oxon Hill area.

At the scene, officers found Tate and Akida suffering from gunshot wounds.

Akida was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead. Tate was pronounced dead at the scene.

Giant employees told FOX 5 the security guard gave the Akida multiple orders to return the items and the woman began to fight him.

Tate’s wife Shaunte said her husband's death was over the shoplifter trying to steal TV dinners.

She says her husband would have paid for the items had he known. Prince George’s County Police Department’s homicide unit is now investigating.

A Giant Food spokesperson declined to speak on the matter, saying they don't comment on ongoing investigations.