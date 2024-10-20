Family of murder victim holds rally calling for end to gun violence in Prince George's County

The family of a Prince George’s County murder victim hosted a rally calling for an end to gun violence Saturday.

Omar Shahid was murdered shortly after a vigil for three of his friends ended over the summer. His family is calling for justice and honoring all gun violence victims.

Shahid’s family says he was a great son and brother but also a father. They say his three-year-old daughter still asks where he is.

His partner was pregnant with their son when Shahid was killed. Shahid died the day before a baby shower for his son, where he was planning to propose.

Family says it's heartbreaking that their little boy will never get to know his father. It’s small anecdotes like that shared by Shahid’s family Saturday to help understand the pain of his loss.

"We’re devastated. It’s an unbearable loss. There are no words for it to explain how it makes you feel to have people say ‘sorry for your loss.’ I didn’t lose my son. My son was taken from me. He was stolen from me. From the ignorance of someone else who had no regard for humanity," said Yvonne Clark, Shahid’s mother.

The vigil Shahid was attending over the summer was on a Friday night in July. Shahid was there because three of his friends were killed in a car crash the week before. In the parking lot after it let out, a gunman shot him and another woman.

Shahid was killed. The woman survived.

Saturday, his family was joined by other gun violence victims to honor their memories and seek justice.

"And yes, we all have sad stories, but we want to take the time to remember the good times and we also want to raise a call to justice to those cases that are still open and call people to come and let them know what you’ve seen, witnesses that can come forth to testify and close these cases, because we have to get these murderers off the street," said Travis Clarke, Shahid’s father.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy and other local leaders were at this vigil and stop-the-violence rally today as well.

As of now, no arrests have been announced in Omar Shahid’s death.