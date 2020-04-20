Family disputes claims they were given info about COVID-19 outbreak at Sagepoint Senior Living Services

A family at a Charles County senior living facility is disputing claims from Maryland health officials that they were given information about a coronavirus outbreak at the facility.

FOX 5 spoke with a family over the weekend about the issues at Sagepoint Senior Living Services. They told us that a relative died last week after testing positive for COVID-19. The family told FOX 5 that they didn't know there was an outbreak at the facility until their relative tested positive.

"It's been a total nightmare. There's no back and forth with Sagepoint at all. I haven't had any communication about what's actually going on there," the family member told FOX 5.

A government official told FOX 5 that of the 101 COVID-19 cases Charles County’s Health Department is reporting across its nursing and assisted living facilities, 96 of them are connected to Sagepoint Senior Living Services.

"Families deserve to know what's going on with their family members. Those people are helpless and the families need to know what's going on," the family member said. "We didn't have any time. We couldn't talk with her. We couldn't see her. I can't have a funeral and I've yet to hear from Sagepoint and it's just very, very frustrating."