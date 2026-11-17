The Brief Fairfax County Executive Bryan Hill will step down in February 2027. Hill served as county executive for nine years. Hill's time in the role included the COVID-19 pandemic and the development and implementation of the county's first strategic plan.



Fairfax County Executive Bryan Hill is stepping down in February 2027 after nine years on the job. Hill made the announcement on Tuesday but did not give a reason.

What we know:

Hill began serving as county executive in 2018. His time in the role included the COVID-19 pandemic and the development and implementation of the county's first strategic plan.

"I am proud of what we have accomplished together and appreciative of the trust placed in me," Hill said in a message to the board. "Leadership is ultimately about people, service, and leaving an organization stronger than we found it."

As county executive, Hill's responsibilities included overseeing county departments and agencies, preparing the annual budget and carrying out policies for the county's Board of Supervisors.

Before serving as county executive, Hill was the administrator of James City County, Virginia. He also previously served as deputy county administrator in Beaufort County, South Carolina.

"County Executive Hill has provided steady leadership through significant challenges, including a global pandemic and federal uncertainty," Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay said in a statement. "His contributions have helped shape Fairfax County’s future, and we are grateful for his dedication and service. I am proud of all he has helped us accomplish during his nine years as county executive. We wish him all the best in his next chapter."

According to the board, details about the transition timeline and process for choosing a new county executive will be shared next month.

Dig deeper:

In October, Hill was captured on body camera video after being pulled over for driving without a front license plate. During the traffic stop, Hill mentioned his position to the officer.

READ MORE | Fairfax County Police chief defends officer who pulled over county executive

He was heard asking the officer, "Did you hear who I told you I am?" and said that he was going to be late for an event.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis defended the officer’s actions after Hill called the chief to discuss the officer’s conduct, saying, "…he was disrespectful. That’s my issue," and, "If I had a badge, he would’ve let me go."

Hill was given a warning, and Chief Davis said no internal action would be taken against the officer.

"I appreciate the important work our police officers do every day," Hill said in a statement in response to the traffic stop. "I received a warning and have since corrected the license plate placement."