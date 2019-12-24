Families saved from carbon monoxide leak by neighbors in DC

Firefighters say alert neighbors saved several families from what could have been a deadly carbon monoxide leak in a row of homes on Gallatin Street in Northwest.

Officials say a faulty furnace caused carbon monoxide to reach dangerous levels inside three rowhomes early Christmas Eve.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

A neighbor to the people in the home with the leak had a carbon monoxide detector, which prompted that neighbor to call 911, according to one of the residents of the home where the leak started.

The firetrucks awoke the occupants of the home with the faulty furnace.

Fire and EMS officials evacuated and treated 11 people.

A family member tells FOX 5 a 7-year-old boy ended up in the hospital, but he is doing well after the ordeal.

Advertisement

"If that family had not been alerted to the CO that was in their home by the neighbor's CO detector that family may have never woken up that morning," said Vito Maggiolo, spokesman for DC Fire EMS.