A water main break in Falls Church has caused delays for mutters Monday morning.

Jennifer Wood / @JWoodFCPD

The break was reported Monday morning in the 300 block of E. Broad Street. The roadway is blocked from E. Fairfax St to N. Cherry Street.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area. It is not clear when repairs will be completed.