Falls Church police search for 2 men suspected in attempted carjacking
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Police in Falls Church are looking for two men suspected in an attempted carjacking.
Police say the incident occurred just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24 in the 900 block of Park Ave.
The suspects are both men believed to be about 20 years old with short black or brown hair, wearing all-black clothing, hoodies and jackets.
The suspects fled on foot and no injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Henderson, rhenderson@fallschurchva.gov or 703-248-5067.