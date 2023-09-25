Falls Church police search for 2 men suspected in attempted carjacking

article

Police in Falls Church are looking for two men suspected in an attempted carjacking.

Police say the incident occurred just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24 in the 900 block of Park Ave.

The suspects are both men believed to be about 20 years old with short black or brown hair, wearing all-black clothing, hoodies and jackets.

The suspects fled on foot and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Henderson, rhenderson@fallschurchva.gov or 703-248-5067.