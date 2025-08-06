Falls Church family searching for donors after siblings diagnosed with rare medical disorders

The Brief A Falls Church family is hoping to find help for their two young children diagnosed with a rare disease. Lucca Thompson, 2, and Noelle Thompson, 4, both suffer from Chediak-Higashi Syndrome. The children now need urgent, life-saving blood stem cell transplants.



A Falls Church family just received two incredibly rare medical diagnoses, and are asking people across the DMV to step forward and help save their lives.

The backstory:

Lucca Thompson, 2, and Noelle Thompson, 4, were both diagnosed in early May with Chediak-Higashi Syndrome. It’s an exceptionally rare genetic disorder that can be fatal if it’s not properly treated. It’s so rare the NIH says there are fewer than 500 documented cases worldwide.

"I wake up every day and I'm like, how is this our life?" their mom, Kiya Thompson said. "How did we end up here? How is it that both our children are suffering with this?"

Dig deeper:

The Thompsons were recently informed their children now need urgent, life-saving blood stem cell transplants.

Lucca looks to have some matches in the worldwide NMDP registry, but doctors recently told the Thompsons of the 41,000,000 registered donors, there’s not a single match for Noelle.

"I had no idea of my capacity for love until I had my kids," their father Justin said. "And the knowledge that I could lose one of them or both of them is absolutely devastating."

Kiya and Justin told FOX 5 they suffered three miscarriages, and that their two children were their miracle babies.

"We felt like for the first time we felt like our family was complete," Kiya cried. "It was our moment of happiness and now it's just uncertainty and fear."

What you can do:

The Thompsons are now urgently asking people across the DMV to register as possible donors and find their daughter a life-saving match.

"We will keep trying as long as we need to," Justin said.