Fake pizza delivery man exposes himself to woman near University of Maryland campus

A man posing as a pizza delivery person exposed himself to a woman at her door over the weekend near the University of Maryland campus.

Authorities were called to the 7400 block of Princeton Avenue in College Park around 5:30 p.m. Saturday night.

The woman told police two men, one carrying a pizza box, knocked on her door. She answered, and they asked her if she had ordered a pizza. When she said no, the man holding the box exposed himself to her, then both men fled toward College Avenue.

Police describe the man holding the pizza box as having short brown hair and wearing black sunglasses. He had on a dark shirt and either plaid or flannel pants. He is between 5-feet-10-inches tall and 6-feet-tall. The second man has short hair, was wearing a dark shirt, light pants, and dark shoes.

The incident happened off-campus in an area near where several sororities and fraternities are located.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince George's County Police Department at 301-352-1200. The University of Maryland Police Department provides a walking escort service for anyone who feels unsafe on or near campus at 301-405-3555.