Fake license plate leads Fairfax County officer to stolen firearm, narcotics: police

A fake license plate led to the discovery of a stolen firearm and illegal narcotics during a traffic stop in Fairfax County, authorities say.

The stop happened on Tuesday in the 7900 block of Shreve Road in Falls Church. Police say Christopher Cheatham, 37, of Vienna, was behind the wheel when police spotted the counterfeit license plate.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Christopher Cheatham (Fairfax County Police Department)

Investigators say Cheatham was driving with a suspended license. They also say he is a convicted felon. A search of his vehicle found a stolen firearm with an extended magazine, 40 small baggies of cocaine, and other items, they say.

He faces numerous charges including felon in possession of a firearm, fictitious tags, and driving on a suspended license.

The case remains under investigation.