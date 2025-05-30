Expand / Collapse search

Faizan Zaki wins Scripps National Spelling Bee: What to know about the new champion!

By
Updated  May 30, 2025 10:27am EDT
The Brief

    • Faizan Zaki wins the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
    • His winning word, "éclaircissement," capped off an impressive spelling streak.
    • He plans to donate a large portion of his $52,500 prize.

WASHINGTON - Faizan Zaki is your new Scripps National Spelling Bee champion! Here’s what we know about the new number one!

- The 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee took place at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on Thursday, May 29. This year marked the 100th anniversary of the competition.

Meet the champion

- Faizan Zaki, a 13-year-old from Allen, Texas, claimed victory in this year’s bee. He first competed in 2019 as a 7-year-old and entered this year’s competition as the favorite after finishing as the runner-up last year.

- Faizan qualified again in 2023, advancing to the semifinals before securing second place in 2024. 

Road to victory

- His winning word, "éclaircissement," sealed his victory, and he celebrated by pumping his fists and collapsing to the stage in excitement.

A dramatic moment

- Faizan nearly threw away his victory in a moment of overconfidence. When spelling the word, "commelina," things took an unexpected turn when he skipped the standard questions and let his instinct take over. "K-A-M," he said, then stopped himself. "OK, let me do this. Oh, shoot!"

- During one stretch of the competition, six spellers correctly spelled 26 consecutive words. Faizan was coached by Scott Remer, Sam Evans, and Sohum Sukhantankar, who helped guide him to success.

- Faizan’s father, Zaki Anwar, praised his son’s skills, saying, "He’s the GOAT. I actually believe that. He’s really good, man. He’s been doing it for so long, and he knows the dictionary in and out."

The final three competitors

 - Faizan Zaki secured the championship, followed by Sarvadnya Kadam, a 14-year-old eighth-grader from Visalia, California, and Sarv Dharavane, an 11-year-old fifth-grader from Dunwoody, Georgia.

Plans for winnings

- Thirty of the past 36 champions have been Indian American. Faizan’s victory earned him $52,500 in prize money.

- Last year, he splurged on a $1,500 Rubik’s cube with 21 squares on each side. This time, he said he intends to donate a large portion of his prize to charity.

- The competition was founded in 1925 when the Louisville Courier-Journal invited newspapers to host spelling bees and send their champions to Washington. 

- For the past 14 years, Scripps has held the event outside the nation’s capital, but next year, the bee will return downtown to Constitution Hall, a nearly century-old concert venue near the White House.

The Source: Information in this article comes from The Associated Press. 

