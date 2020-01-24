Fairmount Heights police chief voted out in wake of arrest of officer on rape charges

article

Fairmount Heights’ top cop has been shown the door.

The Town Council voted out Chief Stephen Watkins in the wake of the arrest of an officer on rape charges, and fears that the same officer may have exposed other to HIV,

Martique Vanderpool was being detained at home on charges including second-degree rape for sexually abusing a woman after a traffic stop when he was re-arrested earlier this week.

Earlier this month, a judge dropped a first-degree rape charge against Vanderpool. He still faces second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense, second-degree assault, and two other related charges.

Vanderpool now faces additional charges, including exposing infectious disease to others, first-degree rape, reckless endangerment and misconduct in office. He remains jailed without bond.

