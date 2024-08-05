Fairfax unveils new dashboard to track criminal cases in real time

article

Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano is introducing a new program designed to provide residents with insights into how their tax dollars are being used.

THE BRIEF:

The Case Overview Dashboard will track data on felony narcotics cases, misdemeanor assault, larceny, and driving while intoxicated, which together make up nearly half of the office’s workload.

The purpose of the dashboard is twofold: to help the office make data-driven decisions and to inform the public.

More transparency may give members of the public the tools to offer data-driven criticisms of the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office if they don't like the trends they see.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano says the dashboard will offer an unprecedented level of visibility into the Fairfax County justice system.

"For far too long, prosecution has been solely about gut instinct. Now, looking at the data, we’ve been able to see trends we would not have otherwise, and make better decisions for the community," he explained.

Recently, Descano has faced criticism for his policy of refusing to cooperate with federal immigration officials in civil cases, with Governor Glenn Youngkin calling on Fairfax County leaders to honor ICE detainers.

"A bunch of people have a vested interest in stirring up fear, mongering for an upcoming election in November to try to push a narrative. And that narrative simply isn't true," Descano said. "One of the reasons why this data dashboard and others like it are super important is because we know that people are having conversations with our community about public safety, and we want to make sure that we're having the right conversations, ones that are data-informed, not just informed by fear."

Alan Davis, a longtime NYPD officer who now serves on the Fairfax County Justice Advisory Council, emphasized the importance of community feedback.

"We take an oath to serve the community. The community doesn't take an oath to serve us," Davis said. "We have to give them the tools they need to make wise and informed choices. Negative feedback is okay because it tells me the areas that might need a little more work."

Descano says they plan to provide more data in the coming year, including potential explanations for why criminal charges are decided.