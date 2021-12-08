Fairfax teen arrested after posting threats, photo of gun online toward Loudoun County school: cops

Authorities say an 18-year-old from Fairfax County was arrested after posting threats on social media towards a Loudoun County middle school.

Police say Shane D. Lucas of Fairfax faces charges after he allegedly posted a photo of a firearm and made threatening statements towards Farmwell Station Middle School in Ashburn.

After learning of the threat Tuesday morning, school officials restricted entrance to the school building and additional school resource officers were called to the campus.

Officers found Lucas at his home Tuesday and determined the photo of the firearm in his post had been pulled from the internet. No firearms were located inside the house.

Lucas is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond.