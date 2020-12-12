Fairfax schools sending students back to virtual learning

article

The few thousand Fairfax County Public Schools students learning in the classroom are set to go back home.

The area's largest school district announced Saturday that "Group 3" students are returning to virtual learning Monday.

That group includes English Language Learners and students with special needs, among other students.

They were the first group to return to the classroom this fall, but rising COVID-19 numbers in the area have the school district reversing course.

About 187,000 students attend Fairfax County Public Schools. About 4,000 of them are in Group 3.

The school district says in a statement that it still hopes to bring more students back to in-person learning next month.

"We know this is a disappointment to our families," the school district says in a statement. "Our goal is to return students to in person learning soon after winter break."

This is a developing story.