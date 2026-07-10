Fairfax police rescue child partially hanging out of apartment window
FAIRFAX, Va. - Police in Fairfax County pulled a child to safety who officials said was partially hanging out an apartment window Friday.
What we know:
Fairfax County officers were called out to an apartment complex on South Manchester Street just after 3:15 p.m., after people reported seeing a child partially out of an apartment window.
When officers got there, they used a drone to figure out which apartment the child was in. Then they were able to access the apartment, and pull the child back inside.
The child wasn't injured.
Officers said there were three other children inside the apartment alone when they.
What we don't know:
The FCPD's Child Abuse Unit is investigating the case. It's unclear if any charges will be filed.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Fairfax County Police Department.