Fairfax police rescue child partially hanging out of apartment window

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The Brief Police rescued a child who was partially hanging out an apartment window. Officers found three other juveniles in the apartment with no adult supervision. The Fairfax County Police Department's Child Abuse Unit is investigating the case.



Police in Fairfax County pulled a child to safety who officials said was partially hanging out an apartment window Friday.

What we know:

Fairfax County officers were called out to an apartment complex on South Manchester Street just after 3:15 p.m., after people reported seeing a child partially out of an apartment window.

When officers got there, they used a drone to figure out which apartment the child was in. Then they were able to access the apartment, and pull the child back inside.

The child wasn't injured.

Officers said there were three other children inside the apartment alone when they.

What we don't know:

The FCPD's Child Abuse Unit is investigating the case. It's unclear if any charges will be filed.