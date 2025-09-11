Fairfax physical therapist arrested, charged with sexual battery, robbery, abduction: police

article

The Brief Fairfax County Police have arrested a physical therapist on charges of sexual assault and are now seeking additional victims. The suspect is charged with two counts of Aggravated Sexual Battery, Robbery and Abduction. The police began their investigation after a victim reported being sexually assaulted by Choi during two separate therapy appointments.



Detectives in Fairfax County are investigating a licensed physical therapist after he was arrested on charges of sexual assault. The police are now seeking additional victims and are asking for the public's help in the ongoing investigation.

What we know:

Police say the suspect specialized in providing care to his patients, following a report from a victim who said she was sexually assaulted on two separate occasions.

On September 8, Fairfax County Police responded to a report of a sex offense on Innovation Park Drive in Merrifield. The victim told officers that a licensed physical therapist, identified as Samuel Young Choi, 34, of Chantilly, had sexually assaulted her during a therapy appointment.

The victim also reported that a second sexual assault had occurred on a separate occasion while she was under his care.

Detectives identified the suspect as Samuel Young Choi, 34 (Photo: Fairfax Police)

Choi was arrested and taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bond. He has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Sexual Battery, Robbery and Abduction, according to police.

The Fairfax County Police Department's Major Crimes Bureau is seeking additional victims and is asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 703-246-7800, option 3. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Solvers. Victim specialists have been assigned to assist the victim with resources.