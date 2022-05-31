Fairfax firefighters reunite with 2-week-old baby they helped deliver

Firefighters from the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Station 25 had a heartwarming reunion in Reston Tuesday with a baby they helped deliver earlier this month.

Two-week-old Ivy and her parents stopped by the fire station to say thank you and bring treats for the firefighters who sprung into action when Isabelle Ahearn went into labor.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

The firefighters also had gifts for baby Ivy, including an official Station 25 shirt and patch.



As FOX 5 previously reported, baby Ivy was delivered by EMS technician Nels Jorgenson, and several Fairfax County Fire and Rescue firefighters on Tuesday, May 17.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

"Somebody called the station saying they were having a baby in the parking lot," Jorgenson recalled. "I was the second person to the car and found the father had delivered his daughter and was holding the baby right in front of mom and I went and I took the baby from dad and started assessing the little baby girl."