The Brief Funding for high school crossing guards is up for a vote Tuesday in Fairfax County. Police say two fatal crashes involved drivers failing to yield when turning right. "Operation Right Turn" adds extra enforcement with a $50 fine for drivers who fail to yield.



Funding for high school crossing guards is up for a vote Tuesday in Fairfax County.

This comes after several incidents involving students and car crashes, one of them fatal. FOX Five’s Melanie Alnwick says there have been at least four incidents involving Fairfax County students being hit by cars.

RELATED: Calls for permanent crossing guards intensify after 3 Fairfax County students involved in crashes

Police say there have been two fatal crashes where drivers failed to yield when turning right. The collisions have parents asking for extra safety precautions.

On September 1, a South Lakes High School student was struck by a car while walking to school. She had minor injuries and is recovering. The driver stayed on scene.

Parents were angry because the county cut funding for high school crossing guards. Following the accident, the county temporarily reinstated crossing guards at 10 high schools.

RELATED: Fairfax County leader recommends restoring high school crossing guards, implementing safety changes

On Tuesday, the board will vote on whether to bring them back permanently.

Fairfax County police are launching another safety initiative after a 13‑year‑old was struck and killed by a truck exiting the Turnpike Shopping Center on Pickett Road. "Operation Right Turn" will have officers doing extra enforcement.

Drivers who fail to yield to pedestrians could receive a $50 fine. The public hearing begins at 10:30 a.m.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Fairfax County votes on crossing guard funding